Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief, Cuomo investigation

Coronavirus

In a 219 to 212 vote, the House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Now the bill awaits a Senate vote.

Congressman Ritchie Torres spoke to PIX11 to discuss the bill and what it could mean for New Yorkers and the rest of the country. 

Torres said if the relief bill is passed by the Senate, it would be a “huge one for New York City.”

However, if the Senate doesn’t pass the bill, the country at risk of losing 4 million jobs and will take four years longer to return to economic growth. 

The congressman also weighed in on the recent investigation on allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Torres said he believes Attorney General Letitia James should lead the investigation and said the public is entitled to thorough transparent investigation.

He also said officials should wait to review the findings of the investigation before rendering the judgement on the fate of the governor. 

