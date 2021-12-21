Rep. Malliotakis quarantining at home after positive COVID-19 test

FILE – In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Every Republican in Congress voted against the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” which President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. But ever since, Republicans from New York and Indiana to Texas and Washington state have promoted elements of legislation that would not exist if they had their way. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — Representative Nicole Malliotakis tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a spokesperson for the official said Tuesday.

Her diagnosis comes amid a spike in infections across New York.

Rep. Malliotakis, who is fully vaccinated, received a test after experiencing mild symptoms and a slight fever, according to Communications Director Natalia Baldassarre.

“She has been quarantining at home and is feeling well, which she attributes to having been vaccinated,” Baldassarre said in a statement. “Our office has already communicated to the governor’s office and FEMA that Staten Island and Brooklyn would benefit from additional sites to cut down on wait times. The congresswoman continues to urge individuals to get tested prior to traveling or visiting loved ones this Christmas.”