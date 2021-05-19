Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends from their church group in a birthday toast to one of the members, upper right, during their weekly “Monday Night Hang” gathering at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York. “Most of us live alone. and we need community. During the pandemic, we started hanging out in the park (Central Park) once a week. Once bars and restaurants reopened, we started coming back to Tiki Bar afterward. Under the latest regulations, vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations Wednesday. Restaurants, shops, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full occupancy if all patrons are inoculated. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — With coronavirus numbers declining and vaccinations on the rise, most COVID capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state region on Wednesday. Meanwhile, mask rules and limits on large gatherings are being relaxed to various extents.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in May said he worked with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on the regionally coordinated plan for lifting many restrictions.

Most COVID capacity restrictions lifted

Most coronavirus capacity restrictions end Wednesday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Capacity rules will be lifted for businesses including retail, food service, gyms and fitness centers, family entertainment, personal care businesses, museums, theaters and Broadway.

The 6-foot social distancing requirement will remain in effect for most businesses across the region.

Gathering, event venue limits relaxed

In both New York and New Jersey, the limits for gatherings, both residential and social, increase Wednesday.

Indoor social gatherings: 250 people maximum

Indoor private/residential gatherings: 50 people maximum

Indoor sports/event venues: 30% capacity

General outdoor gatherings NY: 500 people NJ: No limit

Outdoor sports/event venues NY: 33% capacity NJ: No Limit



Face mask updates

New York and Connecticut

Starting Wednesday, those in New York and Connecticut who are fully vaccinated can resume most activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state or local, tribal or territorial laws and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance.

In New York, masks will still be required on public transportation, in nursing hoes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools and health care facilities, per CDC guideline.

New Jersey

Starting Wednesday, people fully vaccinated in New Jersey can take their mask off outdoors when not in a crowd.

However, the state’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect, according to Gov. Murphy.

PIX11’s Shirley Chain reports on clearing up mask confusion: