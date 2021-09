Time is on the side of Jersey City residents who are having trouble paying their rent.

The next phase of the COVID rent relief program is being rolled out.

Starting Oct. 4, low-income families can now apply for up to $10,000 in rent relief.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop discussed who is eligible and what they need to do to apply.

The application period runs through Monday, Oct. 18.

For more information and to apply, visit the Jersey City website.