Record-high 183,000 COVID shots given to New Yorkers in one day: Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV and PIX11) — More than 183,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to New Yorkers over a 24-hour period this week — a record high for the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
To date, over 5.1 million first and second doses of the vaccine have been given to residents, nearly 802,000 of which were administered by state-run mass vaccination sites, according to the governor.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, 95% of first doses delivered to the state have been doled out.
“We’re working tirelessly to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, with special attention to historically underserved communities that have suffered the most during this pandemic,” Cuomo said Friday in a statement. “Our vast network of distribution sites, including 24/7 operations in certain communities, are getting more and more shots in arms every day. With a true partner in the White House, I’m confident that we’ll continue to see increases to our weekly allocations and we stand ready to ramp up our distribution efforts as soon as we get more doses.”
Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The “Am I Eligible” screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions. New appointments will be released on a rolling basis over the next few weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Friday is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 60% of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- First Doses Received – 3,558,980
- First Doses Administered – 3,371,537; 95%
- Total Doses Received – 5,756,800
- Total Doses Administered – 5,143,219
|Region
|Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd)
|Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd)
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd)
|Capital Region
|352,715
|320,679
|90.9%
|Central New York
|313,095
|276,966
|88.5%
|Finger Lakes
|350,410
|324,168
|92.5%
|Long Island
|734,325
|623,231
|84.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|553,645
|468,129
|84.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|171,000
|143,296
|83.8%
|New York City
|2,522,165
|2,281,199
|90.4%
|North Country
|189,025
|174,599
|92.4%
|Southern Tier
|190,745
|178,221
|93.4%
|Western New York
|379,675
|352,731
|92.9%
|Statewide
|5,756,800
|5,143,219
|89.3%
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –
2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07*
|352,550
|174,295
|526,850
|5,756,800
*These numbers represent 60% of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.