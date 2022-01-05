Real estate firm sues NYC over workplace vaccine mandate

A man walks off a COVID-19 vaccination bus in Midtown, Manhattan on Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed in federal court challenging New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday contends businesses like Cornerstone Realty, a Staten Island real estate firm that is the primary plaintiff in the case, are being deprived of their constitutional rights to pursue their livelihoods by forcing them to fire unvaccinated workers.

It also asserts the mandate did not have a mechanism allowing businesses to appeal.

The edict was one of former two-term Mayor Bill de Blasio’s final acts before relinquishing his office at the end of the year.

