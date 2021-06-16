NEW YORK — With New York City reopening, Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the state to allow the city to move homeless residents who were temporarily housed in hotels back to shelters.

Mayor de Blasio said Wednesday that “everything is ready to go,” and the city is prepared to move people back to shelters and provide needed resources and assistance.

“It is time to move homeless folks who were in hotels for a temporary period of time back to shelters where they can get the support they need,” Mayor de Blasio said.

About 8,000 homeless residents are temporarily housed in 60 hotels.

Given the recent announcement of reopening and covid restrictions lifted, de Blasio said “it’s time for us to get that clear sign off from the state to move forward.”

If the state gives authorization, the mayor said the city would be able to complete the moving process by the end of July.

During the height of the pandemic, the city moved homeless residents out of shelters into hotels in hopes to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The move was controversial to residents across the city, including the Upper West Side and Lower Manhattan, who called on the city to remove homeless residents from the hotels.