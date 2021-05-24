Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said on a radio show he won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he said he might change his mind if people who previously contracted the disease are getting reinfected at a greater rate than those who are vaccinated.

The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government ordering him around.

Health officials have urged vaccination as a longer-term solution.

Paul announced in March 2020 that he had tested positive for the virus, becoming the first COVID-19 case in the Senate.

