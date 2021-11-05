Radio City Christmas Spectacular returns after COVID closure

MANHATTAN — It is one of New York City’s most loved Christmas traditions, and it is back.

“It’s not Christmas without the Radio City Rockettes,” Ashley Wells, an audience member, told PIX11 News. “The Rockettes are iconic and we’ve come all the way from Alabama.”

It was the opening night the extended Wells family of Dothan Alabama have been waiting for — for almost two years.

Eight family members eager to see the living nativity scene, the high kicks of the Rockettes and the parade of wooden soldiers.

For the first time since 1933, this New York City beloved Christmas tradition was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now tourists and New Yorkers were thrilled for this triumphant return.

“It means we have hope,” Farah Vidal, who traveled with her family from the Dominican Republic to see the show, told PIX11 News.

“Something we haven’t lost in all this is hope. It makes us really happy,” she added.

Those going in seemed happy to show those proof of vaccination cards. Once Inside, if fully vaccinated, audience members do not have to wear masks.

A few anonymous cast members reportedly complained that there was no regular COVID testing for cast and crew as there is in Broadway theaters, but a spokesperson for Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which runs the music hall, stressed the size of this 6,000 seat venue and the more elaborate air filtration system for the difference:

“We’re following the same protocols. We’re effectively used at a roster of events for months – not only at Radio City, but at our other venues in New York,” the spokesperson said.

“It means everything right now,” Kohema English, a New Yorker going to see the show with her family, told PIX11 News. “This is our first time seeing the Christmas Spectacular,” she added.

Starting Monday when vaccinated international visitors will be allowed into the United States, the New York tourist industry is looking forward to a big boost in the city’s economy and so are the folks at Radio City.

“Now that we have the chance after two years to come here to New York. It’s a dream come true,” Zulay Peter, a tourist from Panama going to see the Christmas Spectacular, told PIX11 News.

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular runs through Jan. 2, 2022.