Queens school closes due to COVID outbreak; 2nd in NYC to close this year

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
P.S. 166 in Queens

P.S. 166, The Henry Gradstein School, in Astoria, Queens. (Google Maps

ASTORIA, Queens — A public elementary school in Queens was forced to close its doors due to a growing COVID outbreak, becoming the city’s second COVID closure since school started.

Starting Wednesday, P.S. 166, The Henry Gradstein School in Astoria, will be all remote for the next 10 days, according to the Department of Education’s COVID case map.

Students there are expected to be back in the classroom on Monday, Nov. 22.

From Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, three staff members and 19 students at the school tested positive for COVID, data from the state’s school COVID report card website shows. No teachers have tested positive since the school year started.

This is the second time this school year that COVID cases have shut down a New York City public school.

An East Harlem school was forced to temporarily close back in mid September due to a COVID outbreak, less than a week after the academic year began.

The latest school closure comes as the city begins a third day of giving vaccine shots to kids ages 5 to 11 at pop-up sites at city schools.

P.S. 166 was slated to hold one of those vaccine clinics Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., however it was unclear early Wednesday morning if it would still happen.

PIX11 News reached out to the DOE but had not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

