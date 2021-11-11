Far Rockaway middle school closes due to COVID outbreak; 2nd Queens closure this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo: Desks in a classroom.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A public middle school in Queens was forced to temporarily close due to a COVID outbreak, becoming the borough’s second school to shut its doors this week.

Academy Village, located on Nameoke Street in the Far Rockaway neighborhood, will be fully remote for the next 10 days, according to the Department of Education’s COVID case map.

Students there are expected to be back in the classroom on Monday, Nov. 22.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, two staff members and 14 students at the school tested positive for COVID, data from the state’s school COVID report card website shows. No teachers have tested positive at the school since the school year started.

Academy Villages is located at a property with two other city middle schools, M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo and charter school Success Academy Far Rockaway.

Both of those schools will currently remain open.

The closure comes just one day after another Queens school was closed due to rising COVID cases. Elementary school P.S. 166 in Astoria went all remote on Wednesday.

The Far Rockaway middle school is now the third New York City public school to shut down due to COVID since the academic year began in September.

An East Harlem school was forced to temporarily close back in mid September due to a COVID outbreak, less than a week after kids returned to classrooms.

The latest school closure comes as the city begins a fourth day of giving vaccine shots to kids ages 5 to 11 at pop-up sites at city schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Street vendors hold event to promote business

COVID and schools: Vaccine rollout, classroom closures

COVID outbreak closes Queens elementary school

Queens burial site for African Americans, Native Americans recognized and refurbished by NYC

SUV splits in half when driver crashes into utility pole in Queens

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter