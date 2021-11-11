FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A public middle school in Queens was forced to temporarily close due to a COVID outbreak, becoming the borough’s second school to shut its doors this week.

Academy Village, located on Nameoke Street in the Far Rockaway neighborhood, will be fully remote for the next 10 days, according to the Department of Education’s COVID case map.

Students there are expected to be back in the classroom on Monday, Nov. 22.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, two staff members and 14 students at the school tested positive for COVID, data from the state’s school COVID report card website shows. No teachers have tested positive at the school since the school year started.

Academy Villages is located at a property with two other city middle schools, M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo and charter school Success Academy Far Rockaway.

Both of those schools will currently remain open.

The closure comes just one day after another Queens school was closed due to rising COVID cases. Elementary school P.S. 166 in Astoria went all remote on Wednesday.

The Far Rockaway middle school is now the third New York City public school to shut down due to COVID since the academic year began in September.

An East Harlem school was forced to temporarily close back in mid September due to a COVID outbreak, less than a week after kids returned to classrooms.

The latest school closure comes as the city begins a fourth day of giving vaccine shots to kids ages 5 to 11 at pop-up sites at city schools.