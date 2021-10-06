Queens councilman explains importance of severance for hotel workers

The largest hotel in New York City has reopened for business.

The New York Hilton is not only taking reservations, it’s also taking back more than 300 employees who were out of work due to the pandemic.

Despite the good news, half of New York City hotel workers still remain laid off and uncertain on when and if they will be called back to work.

A new bill signed into law Tuesday requires hotels to pay severance to workers who haven’t been called back yet.

The bill was sponsored by Queens Councilman Francisco Moya, who spoke with PIX11 News to explain why the legislation is key to getting the city back on its feet.

Moya said as tourism is expected to pick up even more in November, the city “better start getting ourselves back on our feet” and having severance pay for hotel workers would do just that.

The payments can start as early as next week and last for about a year, which is “fair enough” to get hotels a chance to reopen and set up once again, according to the councilman.

