Puerto Rico to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for school

Coronavirus

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor says officials will start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 this week against COVID-19, and that getting the vaccine will be required to attend school in person with few exceptions.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said Wednesday that he anticipates that some 227,000 children will be vaccinated, with a goal to inoculate 95% of that population.

So far, officials say that nearly 87% of children 12 to 15 years old have been vaccinated.

The U.S. territory of 3.3 million people has reported more than 151,800 confirmed cases and more than 3,200 deaths.

