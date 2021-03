SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn --- Two new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus now make up a majority of the cases in New York City.

That was the word from Mayor Bill de Blasio's top healthcare advisor on Wednesday. The news came during a briefing in which the mayor and his advisors also gave, for the first time, dates by which all residents --- regardless of age and pre-existing conditions --- can be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are what the mayor and his top health advisors were urging on Wednesday, in large part to counter the news about the coronavirus variants originally discovered in the U.K. and New York.

Dr. Jay Varma, the mayor's top medical advisor, laid out the situation. "Together," he said, "these new variants account for 51% of all cases that we have in this city right now."

Regarding the New York variant specifically, Varma continued.