Positive for COVID-19 and need to isolate? New York City has a free option

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 and live with others can isolate in hotels, Councilmember Mark Levine reminded the city Friday.

And the rooms don’t cost a dime for those who choose to use them.

If you test positive you need to protect those you live with.



**NYC offers free hotels so people w/ covid can isolate**



Includes meals, Rx, laundry, wifi, daily medical check-ins, transport to/form hotel etc



Sign up by calling 311 (9am-9pm)



More info: https://t.co/UTUExunVK6 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 18, 2021

New York state hit another case number record Saturday, with nearly 22,000 residents testing positive. And since the disease is easily transmitted, city officials said its important to self-isolate to stop the spread. The city’s “COVID-19 Hotel Program” aims to make the isolation more convenient for those who live with other people.

According to the city, residents can isolate in a hotel, free of charge, if they live with someone who is vulnerable to the virus. Residents also qualify for the program if they have apartments where distancing is impossible or in residences with a shared bathroom or bedroom.

Rooms are also available to COVID-negative New Yorkers who live with someone who’s COVID positive.

In addition to a free room, free food, linens and phone service is also provided, according to the city.

Anyone who has COVID, or anyone who thinks they have COVID, can call 311 or 844-NYC-4NYC (1-844-692-4692) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.