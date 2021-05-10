Pop-up COVID vaccine sites coming to subway, LIRR, Metro-North stations

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — New York commuters who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet may have the chance to do so at their local subway, Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North station.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a pop-up COVID vaccination program at select MTA stations that will run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Anyone who gets a shot will receive either a free seven-day MetroCard or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.

The program will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so those who get the shot won’t need to schedule a second-dose appointment.

Locations and times of the pop-up vaccine sites:

Ossing – MetroNorth station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East 180th Street in the Bronx – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grand Central Station – Vanderbilt Hall – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Penn Station – 34th St. Corridor – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coney Island – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

179th Street – Jamaica – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hempstead LIRR station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Broadway Junction – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Map of participating MTA stations: