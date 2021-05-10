Pop-up COVID vaccine sites coming to subway, LIRR, Metro-North stations

NEW YORK — New York commuters who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet may have the chance to do so at their local subway, Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North station.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a pop-up COVID vaccination program at select MTA stations that will run from Wednesday to Sunday.
Anyone who gets a shot will receive either a free seven-day MetroCard or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.
The program will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so those who get the shot won’t need to schedule a second-dose appointment.
Locations and times of the pop-up vaccine sites:
- Ossing – MetroNorth station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East 180th Street in the Bronx – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Grand Central Station – Vanderbilt Hall – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Penn Station – 34th St. Corridor – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Coney Island – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 179th Street – Jamaica – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hempstead LIRR station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Broadway Junction – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Map of participating MTA stations: