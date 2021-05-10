Pop-up COVID vaccine sites coming to subway, LIRR, Metro-North stations

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine vial and syringe

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — New York commuters who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet may have the chance to do so at their local subway, Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North station.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a pop-up COVID vaccination program at select MTA stations that will run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Anyone who gets a shot will receive either a free seven-day MetroCard or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.

The program will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so those who get the shot won’t need to schedule a second-dose appointment.

Locations and times of the pop-up vaccine sites:

  • Ossing – MetroNorth station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • East 180th Street in the Bronx – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Grand Central Station – Vanderbilt Hall – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Penn Station – 34th St. Corridor – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Coney Island – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 179th Street – Jamaica – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hempstead LIRR station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Broadway Junction – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Map of participating MTA stations:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter