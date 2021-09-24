Photo exhibit honors Filipino health care workers on front lines of pandemic

BROOKLYN — A new photo exhibit in Brooklyn is recognizing the selfless work of New York’s health care workers.

The unique park of this display is that everyone photographed is Filipino.

The purpose behind it? An effort to combat Asian hate.

Along the bank of the East River in the shadows of the Brooklyn Bridge are the poignant stories of New York heroes.

Health care heroes, like Bronx nurse Jona Caparas, Brooklyn EMT Karen Shoker and Manhattan doctor Nicolo Firme, have their emotional journeys frozen in time with photos and described in their own words.

The photos showcased in Brooklyn Bridge Park are part of the exhibit “Friends: Art for Humanity — Reflection from Filipino-American Frontline Healthcare Workers.”

The effect of their difficult experiences captured by the empathetic eye of Rosem Morton.

The 30-year-old documentary photographer truly understands their struggle, because she too, is a Filipino nurse.

Friends of the Philippines Society USA, a non-profit group behind the exhibit, said nearly 32% of all the registered nurses who have died of COVID-19 in the United States are of Filipino descent.

The organizers hope that by educating the public about their contributions, it will help end violence against the Asian community.

The display is part of an expansive public art festival by Photoville NYC. The festival is celebrating its 10th year with 75 exhibitions across the five boroughs.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.