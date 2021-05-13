Pfizer vaccine for NYC kids: What to know and how to get it for your child

NEW YORK — As the Pfizer COVID vaccine becomes available in New York for children ages 12 to 15, parents are bound to have many questions about getting their child the shot.

Dr. Daniel Stephens, the deputy commissioner for family and child health at the the New York City Health Department, joined the PIX11 Morning News to help answer some of these questions.

Stephens said the city is ready and that the teens in this group can start getting the shot Thursday at any city sites where the Pfizer vaccine is offered.

Stephens also spoke on the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in children, concerns parents might have about getting kids vaccinated and more.