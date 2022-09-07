NEW YORK (PIX11) — New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available in and around New York, city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Wednesday, urging all who are eligible to seek the shots.

During an appearance on PIX11 Morning News, Vasan said that the new boosters, which provide protection against the coronavirus’ omicron strain and its subvariants, are safe, effective, and couldn’t have come at a better time as kids head back to school. Children 12 and older are among those eligible for the booster.

“Now’s a perfect time to go get your COVID booster,” said Vasan, also urging vaccines against polio and the flu, as needed. “We don’t know what the fall will hold, we don’t know what the winter will hold. But the best way to be ready for whatever it throws at us is to increase and re-update your protection.”

