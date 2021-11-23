People scrambling to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of holiday celebrations

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — People may be prepared to battle traffic on the roads this holiday season, but for many in the tri-state area there’s one extra errand they are completing before they gather.

The scramble is on to get a — hopefully negative — COVID-19 test — even for the vaccinated. And with demand increasing, increased traffic at COVID-19 testing centers is to be expected.

“We are visiting family … and because we were on a plane, [we tested] just for precaution,” Graciela Hendel, who was getting tested inside a West Village clinic, said.

Michaela Vira, a ZipCar medical assistant, said the location has been “pretty busy.”

“We’ve been having a lot of families come in for school and traveling visiting grandparents — just to be safe,” she said.

New York City health officials said last week that testing will add an extra layer of precaution ahead of gatherings, even for those who are vaccinated.

A PCR lab test can take can take a day or two to come back, but some studies suggest it may be a bit more accurate then those 15-to-20-minute rapid tests if you don’t have symptoms. However, with people scrambling out of the holidays, faster results may be the necessity.

City health officials recommended doing what is best for you, emphasizing that any test is better than no test.