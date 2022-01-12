Paterson schools extend remote learning amid ongoing COVID surge

PATERSON, N.J. – As New Jersey continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 amid the omicron surge, the Paterson school district announced Wednesday remote learning has been extended for another week.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 24, according to Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer.

“It is our hope that our staff and students will take this time to get tested, get vaccinated, and continue taking all of the precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” she said in a statement.

Before the holiday break, the Paterson school district announced students would start 2022 remotely and return to school on Jan. 18

COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided through Jan. 22 and is available to all students and district employees.

No appointments for testing are necessary. Parents need to register their children to have their children tested. Click here to register children. Parents must also accompany their child to get tested or complete a parental consent form.

While school buildings in the district remain closed for remote instruction, student meals will continue to be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, Jan. 13

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Thursday, Jan. 20

Gov. Phil Murphy reinstated a public health emergency amid the surge in cases.

New Jersey reported 19,454 new positive cases of COVID on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the Omicron variant,” the governor said in a statement.

The public health emergency allows the state to continue vaccination distribution, as well as vaccination and testing requirements in certain settings. New Jersey will also continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To make a vaccination appointment, visit covid19.nj.gov/finder.