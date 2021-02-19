Pandemic progress continues even as winter weather delays vaccine distribution

NEW YORK — “We’re headed the right direction,” the governor said. “We’re making progress.”

That was his message Friday, when he announced additional reopening measures, including an increase in capacity allowance for New York City restaurants.

New vaccination sites are opening across the region, too, including a location inside the Empire Outlet Shopping Center.

Saturday morning, community members will be able to book appointments for the city’s two new mega sites at York College and Medgar Evers College.

Cuomo explained the new mega sites are located in “socially vulnerable communities where we know the positivity is high and the vaccination rate is low.”

COVID-19 vaccine supply remains a major concern after a week of snow and ice delayed deliveries across the country.

White House Senior Advisor for COVID response Andy Slavitt explained Friday, delayed doses should be delivered in the next week.

“The packaging plant for Moderna vaccines is just now coming online,” he said. “Roads are now being cleared for the workforce to leave their homes.”