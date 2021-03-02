Over 100 NYC residents have UK strain of COVID; 2 with South Africa variant: DOH

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 tests

A nurse at a drive-up COVID-19 testing station. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

More than 100 New York City residents have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19, the city Health Department announced Tuesday.

Of the 824 tests submitted to the NYC Pandemic Response Laboratory between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21, 65 were positive for the U.K. variant B.1.1.7, per the Health Department.

In total, DOH has identified 116 cases of the COVID-19 strain in New York City.

Additionally, two cases of the B.1.351 variant, which was first detected in South Africa, have been identified in the city, according to the Health Department.

Experts believe both variants are more contagious than the initial strain of COVID-19, which poses a new threat as the government continues to ramp up vaccination efforts.

In February, the city formally solicited for a vendor to expand the city’s capacity to test for new strains of the virus.

PIX11’s Corey Crockett contributed to this report.

