‘Open Streets’ expands: NYC launches ‘Open Boulevards’ program

NEW YORK — New York City announced plans to expand its “Open Streets” program by launching an “Open Boulevards” initiative.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Wednesday, which takes on a “bigger approach” to “Open Streets” and closes more roads to traffic during certain times.

“There will be places to hang out, picnic tables, for people to gather in a safe, positive way,” the mayor said. “This is going to be the summer of New York City.”

There are 10 “Open Boulevards” ready to open across the five boroughs on a rolling basis:

Bronx: Alexander Avenue (Bruckner Boulevard to E. 134 Street)

Bronx: Arthur Avenue (E. 187 Street to Crescent Avenue)

Queens: Ditmars Blvd (33rd to 36th streets)

Queens: Woodside Avenue (76th to 78th streets)

Manhattan: Amsterdam Avenue (106th to 110th streets)

Manhattan: Columbus Avenue (106th to 110th streets)

Staten Island: Minthrone Street (Victory Blvd to Bay Street)

Brooklyn: Fifth Avenue in Park Slope (various)

Brooklyn: Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park (various)

Additional details, including starting dates, were not immediately available.

When asked if “Open Boulevards” may become permanent, the mayor said the city wants to try it out before making the program a permanent fixture.

The mayor also said he acknowledged traffic will have to be diverted to accommodate the program, but said there would be an impact on any situation made.

Department of Transportation Chief Strategy Officer Jee Mee Kim said vehicles can use parallel streets and cross streets will remain open to traffic.

The city council voted last month to make the city’s “Open Streets” program permanent and resourced for communities that want them.

The “Open Streets” program started last April when businesses were unable to serve customers indoors. Many businesses have used the program for outdoor seating in front of restaurants and expanded storefronts to sidewalks.