NEW YORK (PIX11)— Officials are recommending all New Yorkers wear masks indoors as the city’s COVID-19 alert level is expected to jump from medium to high in the next few days.

A new advisory from the city health department also recommended people over 65 avoid crowds and non-essential gatherings.

But Mayor Eric Adams said he’s not ready to reinstate a mask mandate.

“To just say you wrote this on paper so now you must follow it, that’s not how I govern,” Admas said. “I govern based on what’s in front of me and how to win the battle.”

In New Jersey, the state has surpassed 2 million COVD-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Nine of the state’s 21 counties have recommended residents mask up indoors and on public transit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Counties have every right to say masks indoors, but as a state thing, we don’t have any state implications for that,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.