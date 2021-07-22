NYPD: Only 43% of workforce vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – In this, May 1, 2020, file photo, a New York Police officer wears a mask to protect against coronavirus during a May Day protest outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — The New York City police department says just 43% of its workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 23,000 of the NYPD’s 54,000 employees have been vaccinated, the New York Post reported Wednesday. That trails the fire department, where about 55% of employees have been vaccinated.

Thousands of police department employees were sickened with COVID-19 and 56 of them died, including seven detectives and three officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city was looking into mandating vaccines for its workers and that unvaccinated employees of the city’s health system must be tested weekly.

The NYPD, the nation’s largest police force, has shied away from mandating the vaccine, citing possible legal challenges.