NYPD: Only 43% of workforce vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this, May 1, 2020, file photo, a New York Police officer wears a mask to protect against coronavirus during a May Day protest outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — The New York City police department says just 43% of its workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 23,000 of the NYPD’s 54,000 employees have been vaccinated, the New York Post reported Wednesday. That trails the fire department, where about 55% of employees have been vaccinated.

Thousands of police department employees were sickened with COVID-19 and 56 of them died, including seven detectives and three officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city was looking into mandating vaccines for its workers and that unvaccinated employees of the city’s health system must be tested weekly.

The NYPD, the nation’s largest police force, has shied away from mandating the vaccine, citing possible legal challenges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter