NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two grueling years of dealing with COVID-19 safety measures, New Yorkers on Sunday night were on the verge of taking a major step toward pre-pandemic normalcy.

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday the city’s mask mandate for public school students and staff would end effective Monday. It will mark the first school day that students will not have to wear a facemask in the classroom since schools reopened for in-person learning in the fall of 2020. Vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues — known as the Key to NYC program — will also cease.

The rollback of pandemic restrictions and safety measures comes as New York continues to report relatively low COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. On Sunday, health officials said the statewide positivity rate hit its lowest level since July 18, 2021. Just 1.36% of COVID-19 tests in New York were reported positive, keeping the statewide rate below 2% for the 10th consecutive day.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press and NEWS10’s Harrison Gereau.