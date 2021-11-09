Parents and the children lined up to get the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 at NYC schools (PIX11)

NEW YORK — New York City added several mobile vaccination vans to sites citywide in response to the overwhelming demand of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 at city schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, 24 mobile vaccination vans were deployed to schools across the city where officials believe the demand is high, according to the mayor.

Additional staff and vaccinators have been added to make sure they can accommodate any parent and child who come to the site, he added.

“This is really promising that parents are embracing this the way they are,” the mayor said.

Over 4,500 doses of the vaccine have been administered at school sites, according to the mayor. Since the kid-size doses were made available last week, about 24,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated citywide.

De Blasio acknowledged the city misjudged the unprecedented demand as schools were given between 50 to 100 vaccine doses.

The long lines continued early Tuesday as parents and their kids waited outside P.S. 87 on the Upper West Side even before the sites opened, and only 50 doses were available.

After PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Education regarding the small supply, a spokesperson said 50 more doses were on the way to the school, adding they will immediately respond to locations that have more demand.

“We’ll follow up to ensure families who want to get vaccinated are able to do so at that school… We’re able to act swiftly to meet demand at the 200 sites across the city providing vaccinations in school today,” the spokesperson told PIX11 News.

Over the course of the week, 1,070 school vaccination sites will be set up, with over 200 school sites open each day.

No appointments are necessary for these pop-up locations.

Those interested in getting their child vaccinated at their school can find the schedule at Schools.NYC.GOV/COVID19.