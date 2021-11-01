NYC vaccine mandate for city workers takes effect Monday

Watch: FDNY union members speak on the COVID vaccine mandate.

NEW YORK — New York City’s controversial COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect at midnight.

As city workers rushed to meet the deadline, Mayor Bill de Blasio said 91% have gotten the shot as of Sunday. That number rose from about 83% as of Friday night. Overall, vaccination rates among workers impacted by the mandate increased by 14% over the past 10 days, according to the mayor’s office.

City Hall said about 10,000 workers, mostly made up of NYPD, FDNY and sanitation employees, refused the order and have been put on unpaid leave.

About another 10,000 remain unvaccinated, but are being considered for medical exemptions that would allow them to work and get tested weekly.

Currently, about 84% of the NYPD have complied with the mandate. The EMS arm of the FDNY reported an 87% vaccination rate as of 6 p.m. on Sunday while the fire portion of the FDNY reported a 75% vaccination rate.

However, despite repeated warnings from some unions about slowdowns in service, the mayor insists the city is safe and response times for 911 calls will not be impacted.

Contrary to several reports, including reports from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, that firehouses across the city were closed, a City Hall spokesperson said the FDNY has not had to shut down any firehouses.

“The department has not closed any firehouses. Irresponsible bogus sick leave by some of our members is creating a danger for New Yorkers and their fellow Firefighters. They need to return to work or risk the consequences of their actions,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

FDNY sources clarified that companies, not firehouses go out of service. They return to service when resources are moved and additional members are reallocated.

Members of the FDNY firefighters union spoke out Monday and said they were not anti-vaccine, but rather, anti-mandate.

The union called the mandate deadline “unconscionable,” arguing that there should have been more time allotted for them to get vaccinated.

Over the past week, 2,000 members of the FDNY have been out on medical leave, according to the department.