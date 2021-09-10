NYC vaccine mandate expanded to include eligible students in ‘high-risk’ activities

FILE – Students, teachers, administrators and counselors in West Brooklyn Community High School, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — A COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been issued for all eligible New York City public school students participating in high-risk extracurricular activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

Students 12 years of age or older who plan to participate in high-risk after school extracurriculars, including chorus, musical theater, dance, band, cheerleading, step and flag teams, must be vaccinated, according to the Department of Education Deputy Press Secretary.

The mandate does not extend to similar activities that occur during the school day as a part of graded classwork, the DOE said.

All students must show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27.

If activities take place outdoors, masks are not required, according to the DOE.

The mandate comes after the city announced all students participating in high-risk Public Schools Athletic League sports would need to be vaccinated prior to the start of fall competitions.

The city has already announced a vaccine mandate for teachers, school staff as well as staff members at city-contracted child care and after-school programs.