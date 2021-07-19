NYC union paying teachers to convince parents to send their kids back to school buildings

NEW YORK CITY — As Mayor Bill de Blasio continues an all-out push to get New York City students back into the classroom full-time, the United Federation of Teachers union launched its own initiative.

In an email to union members, the UFT offered $25 per hour to teachers willing to talk to parents face-to-face and convince them to send their children back into school buildings in the next academic year.

“We are shifting gears to encourage a return to in person learning for all students during the 2021-2022 school year,” the email states.

The program calls for a one-day training session, along with 10 “house visit shifts” that are four hours each over a six-week period. Teachers would go door-to-door for outreach to the community, talking about safety in schools.

A spokesperson for the UFT told PIX11 the money comes from a national grant of $5 million going to big cities across America.

De Blasio, meanwhile, reiterated that children will be wearing masks in the new academic year regardless of vaccination status, which is in accordance with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.