NYC to mandate COVID vaccine to enter indoor restaurants, bars, venues and more

Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior’s Restaurant on Sept. 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — New Yorkers will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor businesses such as bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was expected to announce the new COVID-related restriction on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

It’s believed that such a vaccine requirement would be the first of its kind in the country, according to the New York Times. The policy is modeled after similar mandates issued in France and Italy.

The program, which will include a digital health portal called “Key to NYC Pass,” will be rolled out later this month and enforcement by the city will start in September, according to the New York Times.

The restriction is de Blasio’s latest attempt to curb a startling spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant after the mayor refused to implement an indoor mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated New Yorkers on Monday, despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to do so.

During a COVID briefing Monday morning, de Blasio said he “strongly recommends” fully vaccinated New Yorkers wear a mask indoors, especially around unvaccinated individuals, but stopped short of a mandate in public spaces.

The recommendation was based on science, data and strategy, according to de Blasio. A mandate was not issued because the city’s vaccination rate offers different opportunities, the mayor said.

“Mask wearing is not a substitute for vaccinations,” de Blasio had said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.