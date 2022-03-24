NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams was expected to announce Thursday that athletes and performers will be exempted from the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private workers.

The move will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games, and let unvaccinated baseball players take the field when their season begins. Adams was poised to make the announcement during a Thursday morning news conference.

Watch a livestream of the mayor’s announcement in the video player below.

The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees. Adams on Wednesday was confronted by several people who said they were former city employees who were fired over the mandate.

HAPPENING NOW: @NYCMayor confronted by former city employees who say they were fired over the vaccine mandate. Mayor Adams is in Brownsville to make a health related announcement @PIX11News #NYCPolitics pic.twitter.com/Gp4K7Jk1tw — Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) March 23, 2022

On Thursday, the president of the PBA police union released a statement slamming the anticipated exemption as pandering to “famous people.”

“We have been suing the city for months over its arbitrary and capricious vaccine mandate — this is exactly what we are talking about. If the mandate isn’t necessary for famous people, then it’s not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis,” he said. “While celebrities were in lockdown, New York City police officers were on the street throughout the pandemic, working without adequate PPE and in many cases contracting and recovering from COVID themselves. They don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens now.”

Even if the mayor were to completely lift the vaccine mandates on private and public workers, sanitation union president Harry Nespoli said there should be a re-entry program for city employees who were fired over the requirement.

“When New York City shut down, many workers were mandated to come in every day without vaccines to keep the city running. These workers often got sick, and when they got better, came right back to work. There should be a re-entry program for workers to get their jobs back. There can’t be one system for the elite and another for the essential workers of our city. We stand ready to work out the details with the Mayor, as we have been throughout this process,” Nespoli said in a statement Thursday.

Adams previously said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor former Mayor Bill de Blasio, allowed visiting players and performers who don’t work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated.

Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people impacted. He was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played out-of-town games.

This month, concerns had been raised that the rule would also impact Major League Baseball, with it applying at the outdoor baseball parks in the Bronx and Queens.

Adams, a Mets fan, was scheduled to make an “economic and health-related announcement” Thursday morning at Citi Field, where the Mets play.

Adams has been rolling back vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions. On Tuesday, he said masks could become optional for children under 5 in public schools and day care centers starting April 4.

The mask mandate for children in K-12 public schools was lifted earlier in March, as well as rules requiring people to show proof of vaccination to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym or attend a show or go to an indoor sporting event.

PIX11’s Lauren Cook and Ayana Harry contributed to this report.