As New Yorkers see hours-long lines around the city to get a COVID test amid an omicron surge and just before the holidays, the head of NYC’s Test and Trace Corps. spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

Executive Director Dr. Ted Long explained some ways the city is hoping to alleviate those long lines, including opening at least eight new city-run testing sites over the next 24 hours, with more to come after.

Long also explained the two ways New Yorkers can get an at-home COVID test in case they aren’t able to wait on a line or are in an area where testing sites are not easily accessible.

He said the city would be offering at-home tests to people who cant wait in line at a city-run site when the wait is 30 minutes or longer.

Additionally, Long also said the city was distributing another 500,000 at-home tests to community organizations to reach people in areas of the city where testing sites were not as prevalent.