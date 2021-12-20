Test and Trace chief on long lines at testing sites, how to get at-home COVID tests

Coronavirus

by: , Allie Jasinski

Posted: / Updated:

As New Yorkers see hours-long lines around the city to get a COVID test amid an omicron surge and just before the holidays, the head of NYC’s Test and Trace Corps. spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

Executive Director Dr. Ted Long explained some ways the city is hoping to alleviate those long lines, including opening at least eight new city-run testing sites over the next 24 hours, with more to come after.

Long also explained the two ways New Yorkers can get an at-home COVID test in case they aren’t able to wait on a line or are in an area where testing sites are not easily accessible.

He said the city would be offering at-home tests to people who cant wait in line at a city-run site when the wait is 30 minutes or longer.

Additionally, Long also said the city was distributing another 500,000 at-home tests to community organizations to reach people in areas of the city where testing sites were not as prevalent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

How to get at-home COVID test; NYC testing sites expanding: Test & Trace Corps. chief

Actress Eliza Bennett joins Carrington family in 'Dynasty'

Festive Finance Talk: Holiday Tipping & Christmas 2021 Inflation

'Day of the Dead' star Miranda Frigon talks season finale and her fertility journey

Eartha Kitt's daughter, Kitt Shapiro, shares mom's story in new memoir

'Single All the Way' star Philemon Chambers on impact of Netflix LGBTQ holiday movie

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter