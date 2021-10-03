NYC teacher vaccine mandate enforcement begins Monday

School staff greet students as they arrive for in-person classes outside Public School 188, The Island School, in Manhattan on Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)

NEW YORK — Enforcement of New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and staff begins Monday, along with the possibility that thousands of Department of Education employees could be suspended without pay for failure to get vaccinated.

On Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said 90% of all DOE staff had met the city’s requirement of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 93% of teachers and 98% of principals.

“We already have what we need to run the school system well and serve our kids in a safe way, but I know these numbers are going to go up in the next 24 hours, for sure,” the mayor had said on Friday.

A DOE spokesperson also said the city has 9,000 vaccinated substitute teachers, 5,000 vaccinated substitute paraprofessionals, and qualified Central staff it can deploy to fill gaps left by unvaccinated workers.

However, the city could be faced with staffing shortages in other operational capacities, such as school safety agents and food-service workers.

De Blasio had said school safety agents may need to work overtime — a suggestion that the head of the union criticized.

The enforcement deadline comes after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied a request from a group of teachers to block the mandate on Friday.

The DOE did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for updated vaccine data on Sunday.