NYC student walkout demands better COVID safety, short-term remote option

Coronavirus

nyc student walkout over COVID concerns

New York City students stage a walkout over COVID safey concerns on Jan. 11, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

NEW YORK — New York City students took on frigid temperatures and walked out of school on Tuesday, one by one raising health and safety concerns as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.

More students have tested positive since the winter break than compared to the entire academic year so far.

On Monday, more than 14,000 new cases — 11,800 students and 2,300 staff members — were reported.

Students at University Neighborhood High School in Manhattan were among those who took part in the walkout. A sophomore who identified herself as Lauren G said she helped organize the protest with support from her principal and her mother.

“It hurts seeing so many students missing from class,” she said.

Parent and activist Naomi Peña said the city needs to increase testing at schools.

“We need to test everyone. We need better social distancing and a remote option. There are families who have not sent their kids back to school yet because the parent or child doesn’t feel safe,” she said.

While some families asked for campus closures and a short-term remote option, city leaders argued school shutdowns would not stop the spread of COVID-19 with the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the student walkout.

