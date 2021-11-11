NYC slashing COVID-19 vaccine supply for pediatricians

PIX11 News has obtained an email sent to from City officials to pedestrians characterizing supply as “limited.” One office in Brooklyn said its incoming shipment was delayed and slashed from 400 doses to 100 doses. (PIX11| Henry Rosoff)

NEW YORK — It is not just the schools in New York City that are seeing distribution problems with the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

PIX11 News has obtained an email sent from City officials to pediatricians characterizing supply as “limited.”

One office in Brooklyn said its incoming shipment was delayed and slashed from 400 doses to 100 doses.

South Slope Pediatrics told its community that they ultimately expect the issues to be resolved in time, but do not understand why vaccines would be withheld from trusted local doctors’ offices.

Federal and local officials have often pointed to these local distribution points as the key to vaccinating the hesitant.

NYC has struggled to distribute appropriate supplies of vaccines to public school clinics.

Large distributors like Northwell Health, have not reported a problem getting adequate supply.

PIX11 News is in the process of seeking comment from the Mayor’s office.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.