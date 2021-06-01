NEW YORK — New York City’s senior centers can reopen as the city continues to see progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Effective immediately, outdoor activities at senior centers can resume while indoor and congregate activities can resume on June 14, the mayor said.

“We know our seniors have deeply missed the opportunity to be together. We also know the seniors bore the brunt of the COVID crisis,” the mayor said. “It’s time now to move forward.”

The centers will be open for all seniors, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, which is why officials said social distancing must be maintained.

As many businesses and facilities have reopened across the Big Apple, senior centers have remained closed during the pandemic, with health officials citing senior citizens being the most vulnerable population.

Many seniors have rallied in recent weeks, calling for the city to reopen their centers.

The city has made great progress in fighting the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, New York City reported a positivity rate of 0.83%, the lowest rate the city has reported since the start of the pandemic.

More than 8.2 million total doses have been administered in the city, and officials continue to call for more people to get vaccinated.