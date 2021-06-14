NYC senior centers reopen for indoor activities for first time since pandemic

NEW YORK — New York City’s senior centers reopened for indoor and congregate activities on Monday as the city continued to see progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In the Bronx, the Acacia Network celebrated with a special event to welcome older adults back to the James Monroe Older Adults Center. Dozens of people ages 60 and older were expected to attend the event, which promised a DJ and refreshments as well as indoor and outdoor festivities.

It’s the first time the James Monroe Older Adults Center and many others across the city have reopened since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.

City officials were more cautious in reopening the centers because of the increased risk of serious illness and death the virus poses for older adults. However, many seniors rallied and called for the city to reopen their centers.

City centers are open to all seniors, regardless of COVID vaccination status.