NYC sees uptick in COVID cases amid cold weather

NEW YORK — New York City is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the region expereinces cooler weather, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Monday.

As the City continues to make great strides in fighting the virus, the health commissioner acknowledged seeing recent uptick in cases was anticipated.

“We have anticipated that this might occur as the weather gets cooler and people spend more time indoors. But compared to this time last year, we have many more tools to fight COVID-19 and work to keep a winter wave at bay,” he said during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press briefing.

The city reported 972 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, the mayor said. One week ago, the city reported 782 new cases.

Despite the slight uptick, hospitalizations remain low, Dr. Chokshi added.

Amid the rise in cases, the mayor and health commissioner advised those eligible to get vaccinated and get their COVID booster shot.

“Don’t hesitate. Go out there and get it done. It’s part of protecting yourself and your family,” the mayor said.

Over 630,000 New Yorkers have received the booster shot, and Dr. Chokshi announced Monday that New York adults are now eligible to receive the booster.

He advised clinicians that they should not turn away New Yorkers seeking a booster as long as they are 18 years old and it has been at least since months since they received a Pfizer or Moderna dose or at least two months since receiving a Johnson & Johnson dose.

Booster doses are available at sites across the city, and all three vaccine types are now available.

Find a vaccine near you.