NEW YORK — New York City is giving children a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine while at school as vaccine clinics open at city schools all week.

As long as a student’s parent gives permission, children ages 5 to 11 can get inoculated.

From Monday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 15, vaccination sites will pop up in every city school that serves kids ages 5 to 11, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week.

Over the course of a week, 1,070 school vaccination sites will be set up, with over 200 school sites open each day.

No appointments will be necessary.

Those interested in getting their child vaccinated at their school can find the schedule at Schools.NYC.GOV/COVID19.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams made headlines over the weekend, saying he is hopeful students will be able to stop wearing masks in school by the end of the year.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, however, said masks “are a part of our layered approach to safety,” especially with some students unvaccinated and under the age of five. “We’re still leaning into what the science is telling us.”

Last week’s panel of doctors and experts from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the Pfizer dose for school-age children, making way for a hopeful new era in the 20-month long pandemic.

Side effects have been mild in the kids’ trials, and to entice families during the holiday season, the city is offering $100 to each child who gets vaccinated at city-run sites.