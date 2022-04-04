NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was hoping that kids under 5 could go to preschool and day care without masks, but he says that’s not happening.

This is because of rising case numbers from the BA-2 subvariant coupled with a lack of a vaccine for toddlers.

“If we are stringent and not willing to pivot and shift as needed, we’re not gonna continue the success we have,” Adams said.

A Staten Island judge initially overturned the toddler mandate on Friday, but the city appealed, and a higher judge overruled Friday night to keep the mandate in place.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says he’s looking for the earliest opportunity to safely lift it.

“We can assure you that day is coming for your children,” Vasan said.

For now, Vasan predicts cases will rise over the next few weeks, pushing the city into a different level of overall risk. He says he’s keeping a close eye on young children.

Vasan is strongly recommending that all New Yorkers wear masks indoors.