Coronavirus

NEW YORK – As New York continues to tackle the highly contagious omicron variant, the Department of Sanitation is seeing up to 25% of the employees out sick, the sanitation commissioner said Monday.

Commissioner Edward Grayson told the PIX11 Morning News the sick calls this week have fluctuated between 20 to 25% of workers, but they are working through it by expanding tours and canceling days off.

However, with a snow response plan in place amid frigid temperatures and preparations for icy conditions, staffing levels will be “robust” for the possible snow event, Grayson guaranteed.

Due to the snow response plan and past holiday weekend, the commissioner also warned New Yorkers there will be a delay in garbage collection for the rest of the week, but assured that garbage will be picked up.

“Just leave it out. We are coming,” he said.

