NEW YORK — As Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported just one coronavirus-related death, the state reported its lowest daily positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Cuomo shared the latest data on the state’s progress in battling the ongoing pandemic.

The state reported a statewide positivity rate of 0.59% as of Thursday, the lowest since the crisis began, according to Cuomo.

The previous record-low was reported on Aug. 27, 2020 at 0.65% before the holiday surge began.

Another 11 new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 42,665. Among the deaths, a death in Staten Island was the only COVID-related fatality reported with the five boroughs.

New York City has made great strides in mitigating the COVID-19 spread. About 390 new positive cases and a 0.59% seven-day positivity rate in the city were reported Thursday.

As New York continues to progress in its COVID-19 battle, the governor said this time is an “opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”

The state has also lifted most capacity restrictions and relaxed mask rules.

Capacity rules will be lifted for businesses including retail, food service, gyms and fitness centers, family entertainment, personal care businesses, museums, theaters and Broadway.

Those who are fully vaccinated can resume most activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state or local, tribal or territorial laws and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance.

In New York, masks will still be required on public transportation, in nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools and health care facilities, per CDC guideline.

Venues across the state also have the option to have 100% capacity for fully vaccinated fans and spectators.