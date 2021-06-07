NEW YORK — As New York City continues to show signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday plans to have a massive concert in Central Park this summer to celebrate the city’s “homecoming.”

A “mega-concert” is set to take place in August to celebrate the city’s reopening, the mayor announced.

“New Yorkers can come out together to celebrate and support our city,” the mayor said. “This is going to be an amazing, memorable once-in-a-lifetime week in New York City.”

De Blasio has tapped iconic record producer and New York native Clive Davis to assist in creating a star-studded lineup, with an emphasis on New York artists.

The actual date and lineup will be announced at a later time.

When asked if the mayor is concerned about indoor and outdoor safety for those attending the concert, de Blasio said based on the recent coronavirus indicators, he “feels good” about the ability to keep people safe.

The mayor said there will also be “major” activities happening across all five boroughs during the week.