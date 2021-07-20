The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

NEW YORK — As millions of families in millions of families in the United States began to receive child tax credit payments last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio reminded New Yorkers to sign up if they haven’t already.

“This is about billions of dollars that can change people’s lives profoundly,” the mayor said Tuesday. “This is projected to cut child poverty in half. That’s why it’s so important to make sure the money gets to the families who need it.”

Those who filed taxes in 2019 or 2020 were automatically signed up for the payments.

Anyone who has not filed taxes for 2019 or 2020, which de Blasio estimated as 250,000 New York City families, are urged to apply now.

Sign up for the child tax credit payments at IRS.GOV

The mayor also told New Yorkers the city is available to help those who earned $68,000 or less in 2020.

NYC Free Tax Prep provides one-on-one help to help them sign up for the child tax credit as well as claim other tax credits and stimulus payments.

Families can visit nyc.gov/taxprep or call 311 to schedule an appointment.

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. But six months of payments will be advanced on a monthly basis through the end of the year. This means eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per child older than that.

The payments from the IRS were made to help bring many families above the poverty line.

The total value of the credit was beefed up for 2021 as part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. This year, parents are getting half of the funds in advance and the rest when filing is done next spring. That means the monthly check payments will run out at the start of 2022.