NYC public schools to host pop-up vaccine sites for kids 5-11

NEW YORK — As New York City’s younger residents become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the city has made it easier for them to get the shot by setting up vaccination sites at their schools.

From Monday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 15, vaccination sites will pop up in every city school that serves kids ages 5 to 11, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Over the course of a week, 1,070 school vaccination sites will be set up, with over 200 school sites each day, according to the mayor.

No appointments will be necessary.

The mayor said officials are working to confirm more with the state and law department on logistics of whether or not a parent or guardian will need to be present when the child gets vaccinated.

Though having a parent present is ideal, the mayor said written or verbal consent will hopefully be enough. “We’ll make it work,” he said.

Those interested in getting their child vaccinated at their school can find the schedule at Schools.NYC.GOV/COVID19.

“At last we can take the final step in our mission of reopening our schools as strong and safe as possible,” Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our children.”

The announcement comes as U.S. health officials gave the final clearance to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

The kid-size doses are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults, and are just as safe and effective for the younger age group, health officials said.

Children can also get vaccinated at city-run locations, where they are eligible to receive the $100 incentive offered to New Yorkers who get inoculated at NYC-run sites.

As the city anticipates younger children to get vaccinated, the mayor and the city’s health officials currently do not have a threshold number to reach before they consider dropping the mask mandate at schools, especially since it is hard to predict what the virus will look like in the future.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi assured New Yorkers and the media the city has a sufficient supply of vaccines for kids. There are an estimated 330,000 doses already in the city or arriving shortly, he added.