Mayor Bill de Blasio is meeting with New York City business leaders to develop the guidelines for the new private sector vaccine mandate, which is set to take effect on Dec. 27.

Monday’s announcement took many by surprise and left a lot of employers and employees wondering about their rights in the workplace under the new mandate.

Employment attorney Andrew Lieb spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to clarify and clear up confusion about the mandate.