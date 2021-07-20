NYC parents facing full school reopening say choices taken away in the middle of pandemic

Students, teachers, administrators and counselors listen as principal Malik Lewis, foreground, second from left, teaches them a history lesson during a pizza party and current events/trivia quiz in the cafeteria at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York City on Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — Some New York City parents say their voices are not being heard and their choices have been stifled in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Federation of Teachers union on Monday sent an email to teachers offering to pay $25 an hour to members willing to go door-to-door and convince parents to send their children back to school buildings in the next academic year.

The incentive comes amid the city’s continued push to fully reopen schools in September without a remote learning option.

However, the Bronx Parent Leaders Advocacy Group said on Tuesday it just doesn’t work that way.

The group’s president told PIX11 News the union has not considered the decades of cynicism that has built up because of inequity in the public school system.

New York City Councilmember Mark Treyger, who leads the council’s education committee, said in a Tweet on Monday that students who are not yet of vaccination age — under the age of 12 — should have the option to learn remotely.

“I support five days a week in-person instruction for all, but we need to follow science and adjust accordingly while providing flexibility for families,” he said.

Treyger also said he feels that remote learning should be run centrally by the DOE, rather than by individaul schools.

As of Tuesday, 13% of New York City residents ages 12 to 17 years old have at least one dose and 10% were fully vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks there will be a big vaccination push by parents just before the start of the school year, which is about two months away.

The mayor also said the city would roll out a vaccination campaign for New York City students in the coming days.

The bottom line, according to the mayor, is that children need to be back in school buildings to help them process everything they’ve been through since the COVID pandemic began.