NYC mayor announces 3-step plan to support hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Elmhurst Hospital Wednesday to announce his three-point plan to support hospitals as Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.

As part of the plan, the city will hire 250 staffers for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“We want to ensure that the proper staffing is there and the proper support is there,” Adams said.

Additionally, Goldman Sachs will provide $27 million in loans to safety net hospitals that serve low-income communities, and the city will redirect $111 million to support public hospitals.

Mayor Adams said the public hospital funding will “pump up baseline staffing including doctors, nurses, medical technicians and support workers … and it will increase the overall COVID capacity and how we respond.”

City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said during the mayor’s press conference that 75 to 80% of the hospital beds in the city are occupied, and he expects the number of hospital patients to grow in the coming weeks.